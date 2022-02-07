XC Demo Birkie Week at the Start Line Inn, Cable, WI

Elizabeth Holland

Birkie Week XC Demo!

When:

Feb. 24th, Thursday of Birkie Week. 2 to 5PM

Where:

At Start Line Services Located ~ 500 meters from American Birkebeiner Start Trailhead

14795 McNaught Rd. Cable, WI

FEATURED VENDORS

Atomic ♦ Alpina ♦ Rottefella

Leki Trekking Poles ♦ Crescent Moon Snowshoes

Rottefella & Alpina Special Guests

Come Meet the Experts! Join us on February 24th as we welcome some of the product experts behind the Alpina and Rottefella brands. Vasja Rupnik is the Product Director and Team Manager for Alpina Sports and is a former Slovenian Olympic biathlete. Representing Rottefella will be Henrik Kvissel, International Business Manager, and Espen Berglund, CCO. Both are accomplished athletes and outdoor adventurists, and Henrik will be competing in the Elite Skate wave at the Korte.

Test their knowledge. Share some stories. Enjoy some laughs!

Awaiting your calls and questions, and to welcome you are:

Elizabeth Holland (312) 363-9823 & Mike Choate (773) 991-5944,

START LINE INN – START LINE SERVICES