February 2022 Cover

Birkie Updates From the ABSF & Ben Popp

Events
XC Demo Birkie Week at the Start Line Inn, Cable, WI

XC Demo Birkie Week at the Start Line Inn, Cable, WI

By Bruce Steinberg
02/07/2022
57
0
Elizabeth Holland

Birkie Week XC Demo!

When:

Feb. 24th, Thursday of Birkie Week.  2 to 5PM  

Where:

At Start Line Services  Located ~ 500 meters from American Birkebeiner Start Trailhead

14795 McNaught Rd. Cable, WI

FEATURED VENDORS

Atomic  ♦   Alpina  ♦ Rottefella    

 Leki Trekking Poles  ♦   Crescent Moon Snowshoes

Rottefella & Alpina Special Guests

Logo design: Christopher Holland Brandt.

Come Meet the Experts! Join us on February 24th as we welcome some of the product experts behind the Alpina and Rottefella brands.  Vasja Rupnik is the Product Director and Team Manager for Alpina Sports and is a former Slovenian Olympic biathlete.  Representing Rottefella will be Henrik Kvissel, International Business Manager, and Espen Berglund, CCO. Both are accomplished athletes and outdoor adventurists, and Henrik will be competing in the Elite Skate wave at the Korte.

Test their knowledge.  Share some stories.  Enjoy some laughs!

Awaiting your calls and questions, and to welcome you are:

Elizabeth Holland (312) 363-9823 & Mike Choate (773) 991-5944,

START LINE INN – START LINE SERVICES

North End Classic Race Sees Ideal Conditions ...

