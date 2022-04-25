White Deer Triathletes & Spectators Coming to Boulder Junction on Saturday, May 21

Dina Casso

BOULDER JUNCTION, WI – Boulder Junction is looking forward to the 7th Annual White Deer Triathlon, which will include 3-kilometers of kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddle boarding on beautiful Boulder Lake, a 22-kilometer bike ride along scenic roads and a 6-kilometer run along rustic roads and wooded trails, will be held in Boulder Junction on Saturday, May 21. Please be aware that nearly 300 racers will be on bike and on foot on the roads in and around Boulder Junction that day.

Triathletes will begin their day on Saturday, May 21 at 6:30am with the delivery of watercrafts and bicycles to the race transition sites at Boulder Lake boat landing and at Camp Manito-wish YMCA. The race will begin at 9am at the Boulder Lake Boat Landing where participants will paddle across the lake to Camp Manito-wish YMCA to get on their bicycles, riding out the west entrance of the camp going east on Hwy K, turn south on Ada Street, east on Center Street and then south on Hwy M to North Creek Road, North Creek to Hwy H and east on Hwy K back to Camp. They will then transition to the run route which will again take them from the East entrance of Camp, to Ada and Center, crossing Hwy M, to Green Street, to Church Street and then onto Old K east where they will enter Boulder Junction Winter Park, follow woodland trails and finish at the Community Center. For the safety of the triathletes Ada and Center Streets will be closed to thru traffic from 9am until around 1pm. Please use caution when out and about on the streets of Boulder Junction. Also, please note that the Boulder Lake boat landing will be closed from 9pm, Friday night until 12pm on Saturday.

Online registration for the White Deer Triathlon is open through Thursday, May 19. Visit whitedeertriathlon.com for details. Walk-in registrations will be accepted at race orientation on Friday, May 20 from 5pm to 8:30pm at the Boulder Junction Community Center located at 5392 Park Street (Hwy M).

Not ready quite for the full triathlon this year? We have a relay team division! Gather 3 individuals for your team. One for the paddle route, one for the bike route and one for the run route. Give it a tri!

The White Deer Triathlon is sponsored by the following businesses:

Buck sponsors – Aqualand Ale House, Camp Manito-wish YMCA, Coontail, Coontail Market, Nicolet National Bank, Redman Realty Group, WXPR 91.7 FM

Doe sponsors – Associated Bank, Bob’s Manitowish Guide Service, Erv Keller Guide Service, Boulder Junction Volunteer Fire Department, Design Solutions, Jim Tait Real Estate, Moondeer & Friends Gallery, Northern Highland Sports, Peeplelures, Shaw Building & Design, The Lakeland Times, The Lodge, White Birch Village Resort, Woodruff Appliance & T.V., Zenar

Fawn sponsors – Boulder Beer Bar, Boulder Junction Shooting Range, Century 21 Pierce Realty, LLC. Culver’s, Gooch’s 2 Bar & Grill, Headwaters Restaurant & Tavern, Lake of the Torches, Long & Company, Inc., McDonald’s, Merkowitz Family, Nimsgren Funeral Home, The Guide’s Inn, The Manitowish Waters Athletic Club, Trig’s

Dina Casso, Executive Director, Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce

