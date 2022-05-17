Silent Sports

Mountain Bike Heaven – Near Chicago! The Forge Lemont (IL) Quarries

Nation’s Largest Adventure Race Returns 

By Bruce Steinberg
05/17/2022
Racers compete in coed, female, male, or family divisions. Photo credit: Ann Ilagan Photography.

IRONBULL

MAY 28, 2022
3, 8, & 18-HR ADVENTURE RACES NEAR WAUSAU, WI

RIB MOUNTAIN – The Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge presented by the Town of Rib Mountain returns as the largest adventure race in the United States.  Last year’s event drew 500 racers from 14 states with an equal turnout expected this year.  Teams navigate with a map and compass through a mix of private and public lands while trekking, biking, paddling, and completing special challenges.  Typically, the 3 hour event draws many first time adventure racers, with the 8 hour providing returning racers a step up, and the 18 hour offering a challenge to even the most experienced adventure racers.  Last year, every single racer responding to the anonymous post-event survey said they would recommend the race to others, with 53% of the event’s racers being brand new to the sport.

18-hour racers begin the race navigating in the dark. Click on each image to enlarge. Photo credit: Ann Ilagan Photography.

“We are thrilled to introduce so many to the sport we fell in love with,” said Anna Nummelin, co-race race director.  Nummelin and her husband worked up through the ranks over the years.  After finishing dead last in their first adventure race together, they podiumed at the last two national championships.

Although the race course and even the start and finish lines remain a secret until just before an adventure race, this year’s event brings national spotlight with United States Adventure Racing Association sponsor Toyota Tundra present. Toyota Tundra staff and vehicle will be on hand at the finish line, and Team Toyota Tundra, last year’s national champions, will be vying for the podium.  GearJunkie, USARA’s official media partner, will also be covering the event.

“The reputation the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge race directors have built for having a top-notch race is why national level sponsors want to do brand activation at this event,” said Mike Garrison, executive director of United States Adventure Racing Association, the sport’s sanctioning body.

Racers typically range from 7 to 70 often participating in the multi-generational family division. Photo credit: Ann Ilagan Photography.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism also awarded a Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant to the event for a second year in a row for its efforts to promote outdoor recreation.  According to the anonymous post-event survey, 80% of racers said the 2021 race took them to a new area that they would like to visit again.

Each year the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge takes place over Memorial Day weekend.  Proceeds benefit local non-profits UW Wausau Campus Foundation, UWSP Foundation, and IRONBULL.  The event has sold out at 500 racers each of the last two years, so the team created a winter version of the event, the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge – Winter Edition held in mid-January.  For those still wanting to be a part of this year’s event, consider joining the team of 50+ volunteers at:  https://www.ironbull.org/volunteer-rmac  Local event sponsors include the Town of Rib Mountain, City of Wausau, Nicolet National Bank and CoVantage Credit Union.

For more race information on the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge go to the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge Facebook page or https://www.ribmountainadventurechallenge.com/

###

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.
