Watch LIVE! U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships

Michigan Tech is excited to host the http://2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships presented by Hampton Inn & Suites of Houghton.

The championship spans a week and will take place on Michigan Tech’s world-class Tech Trails. This championship week includes the selection of several teams that compete nationally and internationally, including the Nordic World Championships, U23/Junior World Championships, U18 Scandinavian Champions/ World Junior Championship, and SuperTour World Cup Qualification. Results also factor into the selection of the U.S. Ski Team.

Tune in to see all the action! Competition days’ coverage will start at 8:15 a.m. (CST).

(CXC)* will stream the races live. Go to:

http://Central Cross Country Skiing

Superior Timing Will Provide Race Results. Go to:

https://www.superiortiming.com/2022/12/u-s-cross-country-ski-national-championships-2023/

Watch Live At:

https://livestream.com/engagelivetsream/2023usnationals

Full Weekend Schedule at:

https://www.michigantechhuskies.com/sports/U.S._Cross_Country_Ski_Championships/2023/race_schedule

Support U.S. Nationals Livestream at:

https://www.cxcskiing.org/donate.html

* Primary support for the live stream equipment comes from CXC and a few passionate volunteers to produce the program. In addition, donations and event partners are helping bring free live stream coverage to the public.