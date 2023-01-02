Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

January 2023 Cover. Photo by Jennifer Thorsen, designed by Ali Garrigan

Articles
Menu

Wildcat Canyon at Starved Rock, January 2022, by Jarad Frey – Beautiful!

Races/Events
Races/EventsWatch LIVE! U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships

Watch LIVE! U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships

By Bruce Steinberg
01/02/2023
0
0
Share:

Michigan Tech is excited to host the http://2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championships presented by Hampton Inn & Suites of Houghton.

The championship spans a week and will take place on Michigan Tech’s world-class Tech Trails. This championship week includes the selection of several teams that compete nationally and internationally, including the Nordic World Championships, U23/Junior World Championships, U18 Scandinavian Champions/ World Junior Championship, and SuperTour World Cup Qualification. Results also factor into the selection of the U.S. Ski Team.

Tune in to see all the action! Competition days’ coverage will start at 8:15 a.m. (CST).

(CXC)* will stream the races live. Go to:

http://Central Cross Country Skiing

Superior Timing Will Provide Race Results. Go to:

https://www.superiortiming.com/2022/12/u-s-cross-country-ski-national-championships-2023/

Watch Live At:

https://livestream.com/engagelivetsream/2023usnationals

Full Weekend Schedule at:

https://www.michigantechhuskies.com/sports/U.S._Cross_Country_Ski_Championships/2023/race_schedule

Support U.S. Nationals Livestream at:

https://www.cxcskiing.org/donate.html

* Primary support for the live stream equipment comes from CXC and a few passionate volunteers to produce the program. In addition, donations and event partners are helping bring free live stream coverage to the public. 

TagsMichigan TechWorld XC Champships
Previous Article

From the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club: Banff ...

Next Article

Birkie Trail Run Registration Now Open!

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.