From the Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club: Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Duluth, Friday/Saturday, January 6 & 7, 2023!

[Duluth, MN] – The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Duluth on January 6 & 7,

2023, Friday and Saturday, at the DECC Symphony Hall. This stop on the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour is hosted by the Duluth Cross Country Ski Club. Proceeds benefit local community ski projects. Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide! From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world. Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2022/2023 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Doors open early so you can check out the great gear at our local sponsor booths, watch gear demos, enter a raffle, grab a drink or a bite, try free samples from local vendors, and meet up with friends.

SHOWTIMES

Friday 1/6/2023: 7:00 PM

Saturday 1/7/2023: 7:00 PM

Doors open at 5:00 PM

Advance Tickets $20.00

(Additional fees apply.)

Universe.com link for tickets at:

https://www.universe.com/events/46th-banff-centre-mountain-film-festival-world-tour-tickets-DM4R3W

Tickets available at http://DuluthXC.com or in person at the DECC Ticket Office located in AMSOIL Arena. Ticket Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8am-5pm. Check out the 2023 Banff Mountain Film Festival page of DuluthXC.com to learn more.