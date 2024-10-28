Winterfest Registration opens November 1

Rodney Silvis, 2025 Winterfest Race Director

Dear MECCA skiers and snowshoers:

With the warm temperatures we’ve been having, it’s hard to imagine that the seasons will be rapidly changing and soon we’ll be enjoying our favorite winter activities. MECCA Trails has been preparing for the winter season and would like to officially announce the return of Winterfest, which includes both live and virtual ski races plus snowshoeing.

The live race will be held on January 18, 2025, and will include the Claire d’Loon 5K, the Flowage 15K, and the MECCA 30K, for both classic and skate disciplines. Race day has a very festive atmosphere: it’s competitive and yet skier-friendly even for the novice, as evidenced by the high number of youth participants and their enthusiasm to ski.

The MECCA 30K race was new in 2023 and quickly became the most popular event. Many skiers found it to be an excellent training event to assess fitness and prepare for longer marathon events later in the season. Athletes were well supported with six water/food stations as they traversed the most scenic and pristine trails in the Northwoods. Racers described it as “the best-run small race in the Midwest.”

If you are unable to make it to MECCA for the live event, no problem! Winterfest is also featuring “virtual” opportunities. From December 15, 2024, through February 15, 2025, skiers may compete virtually in the Claire d’Loon 5K, the Flowage 15K, or the MECCA 30K using classic and/or skate techniques. Racing has to be done on the MECCA trails, but participants may race as many times as they would like and report their fastest time.

Another unique and challenging feature of the Winterfest virtual races is the opportunity to compete in the Turtle River Pursuit. The Pursuit combines 10K of classic skiing and 10K of skate skiing for an overall finish time. This may be done individually or as a team.

Winterfest strives to provide opportunities for all to be able to participate, so for those that don’t want to ski there is also snowshoeing available. The snowshoeing is done recreationally on the beautiful MECCA Trails or, if you’d like an extra challenge, consider trying to see how fast you could complete the Mercer Springs Snowshoe trail, submit a time, and become eligible for prizes.

Unfortunately, last year Winterfest had to cancelled due to the lack of snow. This year, Winterfest will be offering a registration fee discount to all participants that registered last year. In the near future, they will be receiving an email with a special code to be used upon registration. Additionally, any MECCA member will also receive a special code offering them the same discount.

Winterfest has become a winter celebration that showcases the beauty of the MECCA trails and engages the community in a fun winter activity. This event is presented in collaboration with the Gogebic Range Health Foundation and other sponsors, and their support allows Winterfest to offer a special reduced rate of $20.00 for all youth participants. Your registration fees directly support MECCA and help us to promote and enhance the trails, equipment, and facilities. Currently, MECCA is undertaking a project to build a new heated storage facility. Your support is sincerely appreciated.

Check out the Gogebic Range Health Foundation At:

gogebicrangehf.org

Registration for Winterfest will open on November 1st. Make your plans now to join us live on January 18 or virtually!

For more information or to register, visit:

meccatrails.com

Hope to see you on the trails,

Rodney Silvis, 2025 Winterfest Race director