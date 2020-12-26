For a Cause – 13th Annual Frozen Tozen Ice Fishing Tournament in Boulder Junction: Feb. 6, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Boulder Junction, WI – On Saturday February 6, the 13th Annual Frozen Tozen Ice Fishing Tournament will take place on Boulder Lake. The Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host this safe outdoor event for anglers who will be competing for cash prizes. $300 for the largest fish, $100 for the most accumulated inches to adult entrants, $100 for the most accumulated inches to junior entrants and $100 for the most accumulated inches to a team.

ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE BOULDER JUNCTION BOAT LANDING IMPROVEMENT FUND!

Tournament Prizes up to $300!

For more information and for ice fishing registration forms, visit boulderjct.org or call the Boulder Junction Chamber at (715) 385-2400.

Registration begins at 7am at the Boulder Lake boat landing located on Airport Road, pre-registration is strongly encouraged as we are allowing a maximum of 45 anglers. The tournament runs from 8am-4pm. At only $30 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under, the tournament is fun and affordable for everyone. Your individual registration also includes registration in the team tournament. Teams can include 2 to 4 individuals, so bring your friends.

All anglers and volunteers are expected to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines: No persons should come to the event to work or participate if they have a fever, are feeling sick in any way or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Social distancing must be observed at all times, including check-in at the tent in the morning. Face masks or cloth face coverings must be worn when engaging in or at the registration tent, when fish are being measured and when awards and raffles are being exchanged. Hand sanitizer will be available at the Chamber tent. Chamber will provide disposable masks for free of charge.

Awards will be presented immediately following the tournament at the Boulder Lake boat landing.

After the awards, stick around for the cash raffle drawing. Tickets for the raffle are $10 each, with a maximum of 200 tickets sold. Tickets will be available in advance at the Boulder Junction Chamber and other locations in town. The cash raffle prizes are: GRAND PRIZE: $500, (1) ticket: $250, (1) ticket: $100, (2) tickets: $50 each and (2) tickets: $25 each.

All tournament and raffle proceeds will go to the Boulder Junction Area Boat Landing Improvement Fund. The Fund, which is made possible by the Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce’s annual ice fishing tournament, Frozen Tozen, has been in existence since 2007. Over the past 13 years, over $16,000 has been given to projects which ease accessibility to area lakes.

Frozen Tozen is supported by: Bob’s Manitowish Guide Service, Boulder Bear Motor Lodge, Century 21 Pierce Realty-Jeff Long, Erv Keller Guide Service, Peeplelures, Moondeer & Friends Gallery, Northern Highland Sports, Our Cabin Fever LLC, Gene & Carol Klisnick-Friends of the Chamber, Richard Jenks-Friend of the Chamber

For more information and for ice fishing registration forms, visit boulderjct.org or call the Boulder Junction Chamber at (715) 385-2400.

Schedule

Orientation & Registration: Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 7am-8am at the Boulder Lake Landing. Anglers are strongly encouraged to register in advance. This year’s tournament has a maximum of 45 anglers. Walk-in registrations will be available Saturday – cash/check only.

Fishing Tournament Times:

Saturday, February 6, 2021 – 8am to 4pm.

Awards & Cash Raffle Drawing:

Saturday, February 6, 2021 – immediately following the tournament at the Boulder Lake

Landing.

Food & Beverages:

We are not able to service any food or beverage this year, even coffee.

Entrants advised to bring their own food & beverage to their shanty/fish station.

Profits and Proceeds:

ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE BOULDER JUNCTION BOAT LANDING IMPROVEMENT

FUND. This fund is used to improve the boat landings in support of lake sports and

fishing in the Boulder Junction area. The Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce and

the Town of Boulder Junction, following the DNR guidelines, will direct the

improvements of the landings.

Tournament Prizes:

✓ $300 CASH will be awarded for the largest fish caught overall.

✓ $100 CASH will be awarded for the most accumulated inches to adult entrants

✓ $100 CASH will be awarded for the most accumulated inches to junior entrants. (12 &

under)

✓ $100 CASH will be awarded for the most accumulated inches to a team.

FROZEN TOZEN

ICE FISHING TOURNAMENT

FEBRUARY 6, 2021

BOULDER LAKE

COVID-19 Event Safety Precautions:

• No persons should come to the event to work or participate if they have a fever, are feeling sick in any way or

have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19

• If anyone at any time during the event is feeling ill, they and the rest of their party should leave immediately

• Social distancing must be observed at all times, including check-in at the tent in the morning.

• Face masks or cloth face coverings must be worn when engaging in or at the registration tent, when fish are

being measured and when awards and raffles are being exchanged. Chamber will provide disposable masks for

free of charge.

• A hand sanitizing station will be available at the check-in tent as well as inside the onsite porta potty.

• Anglers are encouraged to register in advance to avoid a line at the check-in tent in the morning as well as to

eliminate excessive cash handling.

• There will be a barrier between 2 tables for separation when measuring fish.

• Awards and raffle drawing will be held at the landing immediately following (or as soon as fish are all tallied) so

we are not participating in a large indoor gathering.

Participation & Eligibility Rules:

1. Contestants must register with the landing personnel each time they enter or leave the lake.

2. Fishing during the Frozen Tozen will be conducted according to Wisconsin DNR rules.

3. This is a recommended catch and release tournament. All fish must be measured by the angler on the ice

near the landing, under the supervision of the landing personnel. Length will be determined by using the

registration station measuring boards at the landings to the nearest 1/8-inch.

4. Contestants may fish alone or with other registered contestants. All people fishing must be registered in the

tournament.

5. Teams must be designated at the time of registration. Teams can be made up of 2 to 4 individuals.

6. An adult must accompany any registrant under 12 years of age.

7. Contestants are responsible for obtaining all their own equipment.

8. All fish will be judged on length only. If there is a tie at a particular length, then time registered will be used

to determine the winner with the earliest time declared the winner. If both length and time caught are the

same, duplicate recognition will be given and cash prize will be split.

9. 6-inch minimum requirement on all registered fish.

10. The Frozen Tozen personnel reserve the right to examine any fish when the Committee Chair deems that

action necessary.

11. If a contestant has a question about the rules or any part of the Frozen Tozen, he/she should first ask the

personnel at the registration tent.

12. Any contestant not following the rules may be disqualified from participating in the Frozen Tozen as the

Committee determines is appropriate.

13. The tournament is open to men, women and children who are registered in the tournament and meet the

DNR requirements for fishing.

14. Landing personnel will be responsible to check large coolers as anglers depart for fishing at the beginning of

the fishing day to protect against registration of illegal fish.