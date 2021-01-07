Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

January Issue!

Articles
Menu

Free 3-Month Subscription with One Click during the Birkie Season to the First 3,000! See top story at www.silentsportsmagazine.com.

EventsProfilesXC Skiing
Telemark – Version 2.0 

Telemark – Version 2.0 

By Bruce Steinberg
01/07/2021
65
0
Share:
Aerial View of Telemark Lodge, 1997. Photo credit: ©American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

For Immediate Release by Joe Vadeboncoeur 

Aerial View of Telemark Lodge, 1997. Photo credit: ©American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation. Click on photo to enlarge

The momentum is really beginning to pick up with the Birkie’s project with Telemark. As  you will recall, the Birkie signed a 2 year lease with the intention to purchase the Telemark property in July of 2019. We are in the 2nd year of that lease, and the Birkie  has been investing in the future of that property from the first day, as well as doing our due diligence to dot all the I’s and cross all the T’s with the purchase.  

We are nearing the completion of that due diligence process and nearing the date of  execution of the purchase agreement. It has been an exciting year and a half, and we  have a lot to be excited about for the future of the property and the future of the  Telemark Village. All of those exciting opportunities will become facilities and activities  for our Birkie community to enjoy. We cannot wait to tell you about all of those. 

But, first let’s take a look at what has already happened these last 18 months: We have revived approximately 5 km of ski trails, including iconic sections of the  original World Cup Trail and Korte trail. If you have not skied them yet this year,  you owe it to yourself to give them a go.  

We have already begun to build a competition venue on the property that can  host many future events from local ski, running or MTB races all the way up to  World Cup ski races. 

We have invested in almost 5km of manmade snow ski trails. This year, we were  skiing on exceptional daily groomed snow from Thanksgiving week on, while the  majority of the upper Midwest was still looking at exposed dirt. As we continue to  expand our snowmaking capabilities, that early season snow will become  something we can all count on.

This fall the Birkie, along with the town of Cable, has applied for and received a  grant from the WEDC to help tear down the dilapidated Telemark Lodge.  Although we will still have to raise the balance of the money that job will require,  we hope to have the old lodge removed by the summer. 

We sent out a survey to our entire community asking for feedback on what you would like to see at a revised future version of Telemark. We are overwhelmed with the more than 2500 responses we have received. The feedback will directly  impact the master plan for the property.  

We have already begun to program the property with additional events like this  past falls Birkie Trail Run or the first Telemark Ascent and the first privately held  Telemark Descent. 

Unlike previous plans that were announced for the Telemark property, the Birkie’s plan  for the property is not based on an outsized lodge and questionable economics of a  downhill ski area. The basis for the Birkie plan for the Telemark property is outdoor  recreation trails and outdoor events. Ski trails, MTB trails, hiking trails, running trails,  events, outdoor festivals, picnics, dog walks, etc. We are inspired to provide an  incredible asset to the community based on outdoor recreation. We will stick with what  we know as the core of the plan with the property.  

We are already working on plans for more ski opportunities, more summer trail  opportunities, dedicated MTB trails, sledding hills, ice skating, tubing, backcountry  skiing, observation tower, festival grounds, a touring center and hub facility, etc. 

We are inviting partner businesses into the community with us. We anticipate  partnering with people who know their business and know that their businesses will be  something that appeals to our dedicated outdoor recreation family. Alongside the  incredible outdoor recreation assets, we see a future village of likeminded business  partners at the Telemark Village.  

It is our intention to build Telemark 2.0 much stronger and much more sustainable than  it was in the past. In fact, our tagline around the project has been Sustainable  Telemark. And we truly mean that. Telemark 2.0 will be sustainable as a business, as  an outdoor recreation center, as a village and as a place to call home.  

We hope you will join us in our excitement for what the new Telemark 2.0 and Telemark  Village can be. If you would like more information about Telemark 2.0, please contact  joe.vadeboncoeur@birkie.com.

Editor’s Note: Silent Sports Contributor Kierstin Kloeckner has a fabulous story in the February “Return of the Birkie Issue” in Silent Sports Magazine, that presents the history of Telemark leading to the next phase of the property, including the Lodge, with inside photos courtesy of the ABSF and Kubarek Auction Services. Not a subscriber? Check out https://silentsportsmagazine.com/2021/01/08/free-3-month-subscription-to-silent-sports-magazine/

TagsBirkieTelemark
Previous Article

North End Classic Set to Go on ...

Next Article

MECCA Trails Winterfest Extended through March, Fees ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.