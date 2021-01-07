Silent Sports

At Minocqua Winter Park: Ski With The “Virtual Pack” February 6th-7th

By Bruce Steinberg
01/07/2021
Immediate News Release

The Wolf Tracks Rendezvous is a tradition that we here at Minocqua Winter Park hate to let go in this strange season. So we are offering a virtual race this year!
Choose Your Distance and Technique
42km Skate / 42km Classic
24km Skate / 24km Classic
Choose Your Day
Your race can be completed any time between Saturday, February 6th and Sunday, February7th.
Choose Your Location
Ski the beautiful trails at Minocqua Winter Park or stay close to home and complete the race on your local trail system!
  • All registrants can pick up a goodie bag at the Chalet, which includes a bib, free trail pass, and swag from February 1st through February 5th (at this time we are not able to mail swag bags).
  • Everyone who registers will be entered in a random drawing including prizes from local business and the Winter Park Ski Shop!
A suggested course at Winter Park will be offered, but you are free to put together your own route.
  • If you are skiing at Winter Park you must complete your race between 9am and 5pm
  • Please be respectful to any day skiers that are enjoying the trails as you race. Wear your bib so others know that you are racing!
Have Fun!!
Chalet phone # (715) 356-3309
