March 2022 Cover

Men’s 2022 Birkie Photo Finish! Video by Michael McFadzen.

TrainingXC Skiing
CXC Membership Training Announcements

By Bruce Steinberg
03/26/2022
CXC

Dear CXC Academy past and present members:

We will be starting over with a new training year at the end of April, and hope you can train with us!

We hope the training ideas we put forth over the last season stretched everyone’s horizons about training. Positive or negative, your comments and observations are all welcome.

We are hard at work creating training materials for our members to help keep up next season’s training, and maintain our community engagement.
Transition Period Between Training Seasons
Last week we caught up with CXC Academy’s guest coach Andrew Musgrave. If you’ve missed it, here’s a video recap of the topics discussed on the video call. Thanks for sending in your questions!
Counting Training Hours
Getting Feel for Pacing in Longer Races
Training Period Dates / March 28 – April 24

Do not worry about any specific Speed, Level 4 VO2 Max pace or Level 3 threshold work, let any speed and intensity happen naturally while you are having fun enjoying different activities while you are regenerating from the past year’s training.

Off-Season Advisory

This month no specific workouts will be posted here or/and to your Training Peaks Calendar, as we’ve hit the “Restoration” phase of the training year. So, while adjusting to being off of snow, look at the activities that you enjoy to do and get out there and do those.

Summer Storage Waxing for Nordic Skis

Hot wax the bases with Base Performance Red. Red is the perfect consistency for storage waxing. A harder wax can yield air pockets and a softer wax can get “eaten up” over the summer. Make sure to use a lot of wax for maximum protection.

CXC Academy is an online subscription service that provides professional training plans for cross country skiers of all ages and skill levels. CXC Academy is a project of Central Cross Country Skiing (CXC) © 2022
CXC
CWOCC 10-Year Celebration on Thursday, March 31

