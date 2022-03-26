CXC Membership Training Announcements

We are hard at work creating training materials for our members to help keep up next season’s training, and maintain our community engagement.
Transition Period Between Training Seasons
Last week we caught up with CXC Academy’s guest coach Andrew Musgrave. If you’ve missed it, here’s a video recap of the topics discussed on the video call. Thanks for sending in your questions!
Counting Training Hours
Getting Feel for Pacing in Longer Races
Training Period Dates / March 28 – April 24
Do not worry about any specific Speed, Level 4 VO2 Max pace or Level 3 threshold work, let any speed and intensity happen naturally while you are having fun enjoying different activities while you are regenerating from the past year’s training.
In the Blog
Off-Season Advisory
This month no specific workouts will be posted here or/and to your Training Peaks Calendar, as we’ve hit the “Restoration” phase of the training year. So, while adjusting to being off of snow, look at the activities that you enjoy to do and get out there and do those.
Hot wax the bases with Base Performance Red. Red is the perfect consistency for storage waxing. A harder wax can yield air pockets and a softer wax can get “eaten up” over the summer. Make sure to use a lot of wax for maximum protection.