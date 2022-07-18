Nicolet National Bank returns as IRONBULL series sponsor

WAUSAU – Nicolet National Bank continues to invest back into the community through supporting local non-profit, IRONBULL. Three years ago, IRONBULL formed with the vision to promote outdoor recreation as a means to drive economic development, attract and retain talented work force, and foster healthy lifestyles. Nicolet National Bank supported IRONBULL each year.



“Nicolet National Bank has backed us even amidst all the uncertainties during COVID-19,” said Andrea Larson, IRONBULL executive director. “Their community-mindedness allowed us to organize free activities during the pandemic to promote healthy lifestyle in our community. Now we can focus on building events that challenge people of all ability levels throughout the year.”



Nicolet recognizes the value of local non-profits to the community. “As a community bank, we believe that it is extremely important to give back however we can to the communities that we serve,” said Dylan Weiler, Treasury Management Associate at Nicolet National Bank. Weiler competed last year at the Rib Mountain Adventure Challenge, his first-ever adventure race. Weiler returned as a volunteer at the event this year as well as the IRONBULL Ultra Trail. “It is just such a unique experience. You get to meet and compete with some great people, explore places around Wausau that you may have never visited before, and know that while you are doing it all you are supporting a great cause.”



IRONBULL holds events year-round to showcase the parks, trails, and waterways in Central Wisconsin. For more information on upcoming events and volunteer opportunities, go to ironbull.org or the IRONBULL Facebook page.



###

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that promotes outdoor adventure sports in Central Wisconsin. IRONBULL aims to drive economic development, benefit community organizations, and attract and retain a talented work force through the production of high quality races and events that promote healthy living in our community.



Nicolet National Bank is comprised of local professionals driven by our vision of shared success. Nicolet Bank was founded on the belief that our job is to create shared success between the 3 Circles of Customers, Shareholders and Employees. We know that each circle can be divergent and have their own interests. Our job is to create balance and grow the space of shared success where the 3 Circles overlap.