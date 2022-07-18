5 & 10K (August 13th) at the Boulder Junction’s Musky Jamboree Weekend August 12-14

Boulder Junction, WI – Join us in the Musky Capital of the World® Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, 2022 for our 65th Annual Musky Jamboree weekend. There will be a variety of activities happening each day including:

Friday, August 12

The Wisconsin DNR, along with local area fishing instructors, will be holding the 8th Annual Learn-To-Fish Musky event on Friday, August 12th at the Boulder Junction Community Center located at 5392 Park Street in Boulder Junction. The event is open to individuals 12 years of age and up, geared toward those with little to no musky fishing experience that have always wanted to try reeling in one of Wisconsin’s most popular fish. The event will start at 8:00 AM with classroom lessons aimed toward musky identification, biology, and fishing techniques. Lunch will be provided to all registered participants and mentors. Following classroom lessons, participants will then hit the water with local fishing mentors for a chance to catch musky. The event is being held free of charge to participants, with the exception that all participants engaged in fishing will be required to possess a valid Wisconsin fishing license. Participants will be provided with all the necessary equipment and boat to fish. For information on how to participate, or for general questions regarding the event, please contact Conservation Warden Brad Dahlquist at 715-623-4190 ext. 3132.

Everyone looks forward to the Street Party on Friday night, August 12, from 7pm-10pm, with live music under the stars by Hip Pocket. The block on the east end of Main Street between Coontail and Sauter Builders/the Post office will be blocked off for the event. Lawn chairs are recommended. American Legion Post 451 will be serving beverages during the entertainment. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be cancelled.

Across the street from the Street Party, beginning at 6pm, McGann’s Pub & Wine Bar will have a brat fry and outdoor beverage service.

Saturday, August 13

The Musky Fun Run will start and finish at the Boulder Junction Sports & Rec Park/Earl Sturm Ballfield, 5352 Park St. Check-in time for the race is Saturday morning 7am to 7:45am. The 5K & 10K race will begin promptly at 8:00am. 1K & 100yard Dash kids’ races begin immediately following the last 10K racer at approximately 9:00am. The awards ceremony will be immediately following the race.

After the Fun Run head over to the Community Center where the Boulder Junction Historical Society will hold activities including food, bake sale, raffles, and coloring contest from 11am-3pm. This year’s presentation, “Turtles” will be presented by the Northwoods Wildlife Center. Tours of the museum depot available throughout the day. Kids of all ages are welcome. Donations are appreciated. All proceeds benefit Boulder Junction Area Historical Society.

Aqualand Alehouse will have live music in their outdoor beer garden. Old Pine Road will be playing experimental Bluegrass, Funk & Jam music from 5-8pm.

Sunday, August 14

Sunday’s tradition of closing Main Street for a full day of activities continues. Shuttle busses will once again be running from parking areas this year. Golf cart shuttles will be available inside the event for those that need them. The schedule of events for Sunday, August 14th, is as follows:

From 9am-4pm over 100 artists fill Main Street and Hwy M South at our Musky Jamboree Arts & Crafts Show which will include fine art, jewelry, pottery, and many other one-of-a-kind, handcrafted items. Additionally, the Lions Club Flea Market will be held on the Community Center grounds. Local service groups and area restaurants will be vending along Main Street with food & beverage concessions.

Be sure to vote for your favorite automobile at the 30th Annual Musky Day Car Show Car Show located at Highway M North and Main Street where up to 130 cars and motorcycles will line the streets. Pre-registration is required. Walk-in registrations will not be permitted this year.Awards will be announced at 2:30pm.

In the Musky Capital of the World® fishing takes center stage with a Kids Casting Contest from 10am-2pm. Located at the west end of Main Street near the Car Show, children 5-14 years are encouraged to show off their casting skills and compete for prizes. Prizes awarded at 2:15pm. Stop by the Meet the Guides booth located next to the Kids Casting Contest area for fishing tips and tricks. Children will also enjoy the Kid’s Zoneon Highway M South with a Bounce House, 20ft Slide, Water Ball, Goldfish Toss and Carnival Games hosted by the Boulder Junction Community Playground Project.

Make sure to look up between 10am and 2pm for the Musky Day Fly-In. Held at the Payzer Memorial Field, located 2 miles north of Main Street, watch the numerous, colorful planes of all varieties take off and land at the airport on Boulder Lake.

Musical performances will take place throughout the day. Olivia England will be performing on the east end of Main Street from 10am-11am, followed by Bob Palmer from 11am-1pm. Also, beginning at 11am, DJ Russell Lasee will be playing music at the Boulder Beer Bar all afternoon. Later in the afternoon Steve Matier and the O’Bros will be performing at McGann’s Pub & Wine Bar from 1pm-3pm.

We look forward to seeing you at the 65th Annual Musky Jamboree, August 12-14!

For detailed information about the Musky Jamboree or for general information about Boulder Junction visit boulderjct.org or call the Chamber at (715) 385-2400.

Dina Casso, Executive Director

Boulder Junction Chamber of Commerce

P.O. Box 286/5352 Park Street

Boulder Junction, WI 54512

1-800-GO-MUSKY | boulderjct.org